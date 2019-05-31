Watches seized by the police. 31-05-2019 Policia Nacional

Two arrests have been made following a joint Palma and National Police operation against counterfeit products - specifically 375 fake watches with prestigious brand names.

The two Senegalese were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday and face charges of offences against industrial property. The suspicions of the local police had first been aroused early in May. Boxes that had been sent by a courier company were checked and found to contain imitation watches. These had been sent from Bulgaria and Greece, though it is believed that they originated from somewhere in Asia.

The watches were destined to be sold by illegal street sellers. A street value has yet to be placed on the haul.