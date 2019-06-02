Sa Pobla's evening potato fair. 06-06-2015 C.Viera

Monday, 3 June

FAIRS

Palma, Book Fair. From 11.00 to 15.00 / 17.00 to 21.00. Each day until Sunday. Passeig Born.

MUSIC

Capdepera. 20.00: Capdepera School of Music. Capdepera Theatre, Carrer des Col·legi 18. Free.



Tuesday, 4 June

MUSIC

Palma (Son Sardina). 20.30: Suren Bagratuni; six Bach suites for cello. Cambra de Música, C. Mossen Jaume Pons 6.



Wednesday, 5 June

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 20.00: Supper and benefit concert by Roger Pistola. Fundació Trobada, C. Velazquez 11. 20.15: Culture and gastronomy - music, poems, wine and tapas. 35 euros. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Loli Molina - leading Latin American artist from Argentina. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.



Thursday, 6 June

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 10.00 to 20.00: Fair for associations, groups and charities. 18.00: Concert - Sac de Puces, Roig! Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.00: Tapas night. Passeig na Camella.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Florian Koltun, Xin Wang (pianos); Debussy, Mozart and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Summer Pie Festival (preview concert) - Ren Harvieu (from Manchester). Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Ten euros.



Friday, 7 June

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 18.00: Journey to the Middle Ages. Children's games, workshops, music, troubadours, witches, kings and more. Pedestrianised centre. 21.00: Tapas and glosadors. Plaça Ses Verdures. 21.00: Rock & Roll Star Festival - La Guardia, La Frontera, Tennessee, Montenegro. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Sa Pobla, Potato Evening Fair. From 19.30: Potato-based gastronomy plus music. Plaça Major.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes. 20.00: Concert - Selva Band of Music. Plaça Major. 21.00: Tapas night. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.30: Jack Van Poll Trio - jazz. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.00 to 24.00: Cul de Sac Festival - Za!, Zulu Zulu, Futuro Terror, Mendra and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Gregory Kunde (American tenor); Verdi, Donizetti and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com

Palma. 21.00: Alfred García - Spanish pop/dance. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-36 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Valldemossa. 20.30: Matthieu Schweiger (piano); Bach and Chopin. Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es



Saturday, 8 June

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 10.00 to 14.00: Secondhand market. Rambla Rei en Jaume. 18.00: Gathering of giants. From 18.00: Concerts - Som Vinil, Blackout Transition and others. Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.00: Procession of giants from C. Lleo XIII, followed by dance in Plaça Sa Bassa. 20.30: Concert - two sopranos and a piano. Can Frau, C. Jaume Domenge 11. 21.30 Folk dance - S'Estol des Gerricó, Tramudança. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Sa Pobla, Potato Evening Fair. From 19.30: Potato-based gastronomy plus music. Plaça Major.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes. 19.00: Procession by demons, pipers and batucada. From Plaça Major. 22.00: Coca pasties - vegetable and sweet. Placeta Església. 23.00: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya de Selva. Plaça Major. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Llepacalius, giants, batucada. Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Night and artisan fair. 19.00: Night of art and culture. Various locations, with exhibitions, music video mapping. 20.00: Stalls open for the fair, tapas; swing and funk music from McAgon Day and Saxophobia. Plaça S'Abeurador.

MUSIC

Campanet. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra strings; Grieg, Holst, Purcell. Sant Miquel Church. Free.

Inca. 22.00: SAU30 - reunion of celebrated Catalan rock band of the '90s - Anegats, OR. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 22.80 euros.

Palma. 18.00 to 24.00: Cul de Sac Festival - Zu, Blood Quartet, The Secret Society and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Benji Habichuela and Joe Orson - flamenco meets folk. Sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. 15 euros.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Akiko Ebi (piano), Christophe Coin (cello); Chopin, Franchomme. Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 25 euros. www.pianino.es



Sunday, 9 June

FAIRS

Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas. 09.15: Quarter and half marathons. From Plaça Convent. 18.00: Parade of floats. Passeig de na Camella. 20.00: Manacor cuisine - various bars, cafés, bakeries, bodegas. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porreres, Apricot Fair.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes. 07.30: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 10.00: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major. And opening of the fair. 10.30: Distilling of myrtle water. Plaça Major. 11.00: Dance of the Estol de ses Herbes group. Plaça Major. 12.00: Xaranga music - Els Forasters. Plaça Major. 15.00: Fair closes.

Son Servera, Artisan and Business Fair. From 09.00 to 14.00: Fair in various streets in the centre. Animals, traditional cuisine (including apricot), Cases de Ca s'Hereu. Classic cars and bikes, bonsais, children's games, Avda. Constitució.

MUSIC

Algaida. 19.30: Pere Sansó (flute), Manel Martorell (guitar). At the church. Free.

Palma. From 16.00 to 01.00: Origen Fest - El Bowsque Encantado; club acts - Technasia, Rafa Barrios, Toni Varga, George Privatti. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. 39-45 euros. www.mallorcatickets.com

Palma. 20.00 to 24.00: Cul de Sac Festival - Suso Saiz, Thurston Moore Group. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 30 euros.

Santanyi (S'Alqueria Blanca). 20.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Margalida Cloquell (soprano), Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Antoni Aragon (tenor), Pau Bordas (bass), Noemi Dalmau and Andreu Riera (pianos). Sant Josep Church, S'Alqueria Blanca. Free.