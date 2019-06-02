The smash on the road to Muro. 01-06-2019

The 38-year-old driver of a small truck was killed on Saturday morning following a head-on collision with a car on the road between Santa Margalida and Muro.

The driver of the car, 19, was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition. The Guardia Civil say that indications point to the car having crossed into the path of the truck.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles. The Majorca Fire Brigade assisted in releasing them. Emergency medical services were unable to do anything to save the truck driver.

In a separate incident at around the same time - half six in the morning - a car with three occupants crashed into an embankment on the road from Muro to Llubi. Two were in a serious condition and were taken to Son Espases. The third, whose injuries were less serious, was taken to Inca Hospital.