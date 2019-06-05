Shares:

A 19-year-old British tourist was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday morning after falling some eight metres from a building on the calle Punta Ballena, Magalluf.

Calvia police say that the youth was incredibly lucky. He fractured an ankle, and this would seem to be the only injury of significance. The police have established that he was engaged in "balconing" (moving from one balcony to another) at the Edificio Complex and that the incident occurred at around twenty minutes to three. He was under the influence of drink and cocaine and fell onto the building's interior courtyard.