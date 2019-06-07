Implementation of the new contract for beaches was delayed until June 2018. 27-02-2018 Archive

The Soller Hoteliers Association has denounced what it calls the continuing breach of contract for beach concession that was awarded less than a year ago.

In 2018, the town hall changed the basis of the concession so that the new contractor would assume responsibilities for cleaning and maintenance of the beaches and for lifeguards and accessibility. These were in addition to normal services such as the provision of sunloungers and parasols.

The hoteliers president, Lluís Rullán, says that the conditions are not being adhered to and that the town hall has done nothing about this. He points out that the town hall is obliged to appoint someone who is responsible for ensuring contractual compliance. He claims that the town hall has not done this and that as a consequence the image of Puerto Soller is being damaged.

Moreover, Rullán accuses the town hall of not having provided information regarding the contractor. As a result, the hoteliers have been unable to get in contact with the company.

There are, according to the association, facilities on the beaches which have not been authorised by the Costas Authority and there are deficiencies with facilities such as showers.