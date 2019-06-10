The National Police homicide squad has taken charge of the case. 10-06-2019 Archive

Two Germans were arrested by Palma police on Saturday evening following an assault on a doorman at Megapark in Arenal.

Police were called at half nine. There had been a fight and there was a person unconscious on the ground. This was the doorman, a 44-year-old black man, who had been attacked without any warning and punched and kicked. Other security personnel went to the scene and restrained the two Germans.

The police inspected the phone belonging to one of the two. It was found to contain a large number of photos of swastikas and the Ku Klux Klan. The pair, aged 21 and 22, were subjected to insults from German tourists, who explained to the police that they belonged to a football team's ultras who are known for being extremely violent.

The doorman was taken to Son Espases, where yesterday he was operated on because he had lost movement in his legs. The National Police homicide squad has taken charge of the case.