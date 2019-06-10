Marc Fosh, who'll be launching his new book on Thursday. 10-06-2019

This Thursday evening a new and exciting culinary and social event is taking place in the heart of Palma. The first British chef to have been awarded a Michelin Star in Spain, Marc Fosh, will be launching and signing copies of his first cook book, Modern Mediterranean: Sun-drenched recipes from Mallorca & beyond. In addition, and in association with the Majorca Daily Bulletin, he will be hosting the first edition of a new wine club venture.

Sommelier Giorgia Scaramella will be offering local wine from 310 Celler and Marc will be signing copies of this fabulous new book, which is in English, between 5-6pm at the Marc Fosh Restaurant in Palma. We'd love you to join us. If you're an avid reader of Marc's weekly column in the Bulletin and have never met him, now is your chance to do so and to also enjoy some wine and snap up a copy of his new book before it goes on sale worldwide next month.

The event is free and open to all but space is going to be limited, so please email the Bulletin at editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es if you plan to come.