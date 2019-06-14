One of the cars involved in the collision. 14-06-2019 Elena Ballestero

Two people were taken to hospital on Friday following a three-car collision on the road from the motorway to Alcudia.

The accident occurred around midday at a point not far from where the motorway ends. Two cars collided and a third couldn't avoid the accident. The drivers of the two cars were trapped; the Majorca Fire Brigade was needed to get them out. One was taken to Son Espases in a critical condition. The other, not critical but still serious, was taken to Inca. Traffic on the road was obviously affected for a time.

In Palma, meanwhile, there were tailbacks on the Via Cintura following a smash. This was not serious but nevertheless caused congestion at entry roads.