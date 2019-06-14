Nacho Cordero, Giorgia Scaramella and Marc Fosh. 13-06-2019 Humphrey Carter

Marc Fosh was and still is the first British chef in Spain to have been awarded a Michelin Star on two occasions. Having been key in leading a revolution of gastronomy in Majorca for the best part of the past 20 years, on Thursday night he presented his first cookbook at his Marc Fosh Restaurant in Palma.

To mark the occasion, he and the Bulletin teamed up to host the first event of a wine club initiative, with Fosh sommelier Giorgia Scaramella having been chosen to showcase an excellent white and rosé from a new small vineyard in Felanitx called 3.10 Celler.

Fosh fans, friends and colleagues from across the island attended the event, which proved a triumph. Present was Marc’s literary agent Barbara Levy who owns a property on the island and who first came across Marc through the pages of the Majorca Daily Bulletin. She decided to visit his restaurant before greeting Marc and explaining that she is a leading literary agent from London and would love him to write a cookbook. A recipe for success was cooked up over the coming months and on Thursday the final product was presented. Next month, Marc will be attending a series of events in the UK for the book's global launch.

The cookbook, MODERN MEDITERRANEAN: Sun-drenched recipes from Mallorca & beyond, is in English. Catalan, Spanish and German versions are in the pipeline, and it will soon be on sale at all good bookshops across the island as well as at his restaurant and via Amazon.

In the book, Marc Fosh takes us on a tour of the bountiful produce of the Mediterranean and shows us how to harness its flavours in new and exciting ways. Organised into 18 chapters by key ingredient, it coves everything from tomatoes, garlic, almonds and olive oil to octopus, chorizo, saffron and truffles. The book is a love letter to the Mediterranean and its food, so if you missed out on Thursday’s event it will be on sale near you very soon.