Scene of the stabbing. 22-06-2019

Four people, three thought to be British, were stabbed in a fight in the early hours this morning in Magalluf.

According to the emergency services, the mass brawl broke out at 4am in Punta Ballena.

None of the four victims were seriously wounded but all were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to various hospitals in Palma.

Police are investigating the incidents.