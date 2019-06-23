The image of Sant Pere leaving the church in Puerto Alcudia. 29-06-2018

Monday, 24 June

FIESTAS

Calvia, JoanArt. From 18.00: Children's activities, music and dance, art exhibitions, gastronomy. Various locations.

Deya, Sant Joan. 09.30: Bunyola Band of Music procession. 10.30: Gathering for walk to the church. 11.00: Solemn mass, Esporles Choir, Bunyola Band of Music. 19.00: Senior citizens party with Aires Sollerics dance. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. 22.30: CORREFOC - Esclatabutzes (Soller). From Sa Tanca to the amphitheatre.

Esporles, Sant Pere. 20.00 / 21.30: Folk dance. Placeta Jardinet. 23.00: Zombie night.

Felanitx, Sant Joan. 18.00: Dance of Sant Joan Pelós. From C. Sa Gerreria (off Plaça Espanya).

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 10.30: Procession by pipers. 11.30: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 12.30: Dance of the cavallets. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Església. 22.30: Havaneres songs from Arpellots and at 24.00, firing rockets. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan. 11.00: Solemn mass for John the Baptist. 11.45: Dance by bigheads with the Es Reguinyol pipers. In front of the town hall. 13.00: "Jewel" races. C. Joan Carles I. 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya & Geminis. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 24.00: FIREWORKS. At Sa Riba.

Portopetro, Sant Joan. 19.00: Mass. 20.30: Concert - Victoria Lerma.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 19.30: Modern ballroom dance; 20.30: Sevillanes dance; 21.30: Line dance. Passeig Marítim.

Sant Joan, Dancing Sun Festival (Sant Joan). 20.00: Mass. 21.00: Sant Joan Pelós dance and the Corb de Sant Nofre (the great crow).

Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut. 19.30: Mass and traditional dance by Sant Joan Pelut. Followed by pipers and demons wandering the streets.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 11.00: Solemn mass. 12.00: Concert - Son Servera Band of Music. Plaça Sant Joan. 16.00: Children's water park. Plaça Mercat. 21.00: Folk dance. Plaça Sant Joan.



Tuesday, 25 June

FIESTAS

Buger, Sant Pere. 20.00: Concert by Vers Endins. Placeta Gloria.

Esporles, Sant Pere. 18.30: "Jewel" races and traditional games. Passeig Rei. 20.00: Line dance; 21.30: Music from Trio Hijos de la Menor. Placeta Jardinet.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 20.30: Folk dance with Es Raiguer and Terra Roja. Sant Marcal showground.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 19.30: Alcudia Radio walk from Es Clot beach (Barcares) to Alcudia and on to the port. 20.30: Giants welcome the walkers, Passeig Marítim, followed by Majorcan trempó salad, Plaça Cas Vicari. 22.00: Open-air theatre. Plaça Cas Vicari.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 16.00: Children's water park. Plaça Mercat. 21.30: Coral Son Servera, Orfeó Artanenc, Coral Felanitx, Cor Calvia, Orquestra Simfonica Calvia. Església Nova.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Petita Simfonica. Members of the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Grieg, Mozart, Ravel. Palacio de Congresos. 5-10 euros.



Wednesday, 26 June

FIESTAS

Buger, Sant Pere. 19.30: Traditional games. At Sagrat. 21.30: Trempó Majorcan salad plus drinks, pastry, ice-cream. C. Major. Tickets five euros from Can Rafel and Aprop supermarket by midday Tuesday.

Esporles, Sant Pere. 12.00: Battle of the quintos. Passeig Rei. 20.00: Choral concert. At the church. 20.00: Batucadas. Passeig Rei. 22.00: Playback. Placeta Jardinet.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 18.30: Holi colours festival. La Veronica. 20.00: Senior citizens associations - performances by Trio Aquarius, Trio Aura, Tomeu Penya. Sant Marcal showground.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 19.30: Sports gymnastics. Passeig Marítim. 22.30: Concert - Alcudia Band of Music. Passeig Marítim.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 20.00: Modern ballroom dance. Plaça Mercat. 22.00: Cockerel singing contest. Plaça Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Wäy Day - C. Tangana, Walls and others (rap, urban music). Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. 18 euros.



Thursday, 27 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 18.30: Opening address. Town hall council chamber. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires de Andratx. Town hall terrace. 20.30: Paloma de San Pedro (typical drink from the mainland); 21.30: Pa amb oli for senior citizens. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere. 17.00: Water games at the municipal pool. 21.30: Playback contest. C. Major. (Registrations at the town hall by midday Tuesday.)

Esporles, Sant Pere. 18.30: Rhythmic gymnastics. Placeta Jardinet. 20.30: Lindy Hop; 22.00: Night of swing with Marino e Marini and Hi Hats. Placeta Jardinet.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 19.30: Fiestas' address and concert by the Marratxi Choir. Sant Marcal Church. 21.00: Folk dance - Aires des Pla de Marratxi.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Cas Vicari.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 22.00: Pop-rock concerts - OR, MalFet. Plaça Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Gilles Apap (violin) and Camerata Deia. La Residencia Hotel. 20 euros.

Inca. 20.00: Operación Triunfo - acts from Spain's long-running talent show. Mateu Cañellas sports centre. 45 euros.

Marratxi. 21.00: Big Yuyu - blues. Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park), Plaza de la Fuente. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. 18 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Rozalen - Spanish singer (pop, folk, rock). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 28 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 10.00: Aquatic party (up to the age of 12). Municipal pool. 18.30: Zumba, Latin dance, bachata. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Party for kids (from age 12). Municipal pool. 23.00: Night party - Orquestra Aquarius, Ves-Hi Tu, Madona. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere. 18.00: Mural painting, music and more for a gender equality event. School courtyard. 22.30: Night party - Ojos de Serpiente, Horris Kamoi and DJ. C. Major.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 19.00: Opening of the fiestas - pipers, bigheads and more. 22.00: Dance with Vistalegre, and at 22.30: Sardines barbecue. Passeig Marítim.

Esporles, Sant Pere. Concert - Biel Ensemble. Cases de Bellavista. 23.30: Night party - Duplicats, Cirko and others.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 18.00: Children/teenagers sports park - water games, gladiators and more. Football ground. 19.30: Taekwondo. La Veronica. 20.00: Concert - Donallop. S'Escorxador de Marratxi. 22.00: Night party and LGTBI Pride - After Suns, IPops and others. Sant Marcal showground.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 21.30: Music and dance with Orquestra Galatzó. Passeig Marítim.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Pere. 18.00-23.00: Sant Pere market. On the pier. 19.30: Procession with the Pollensa band of cornets and drums. 20.00: Sardinada - sardine BBQ, plus Xeremiers Orats (pipers). On the pier. 22.00: Ballroom dance and music from Nàutic.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 23.00: Funk Fest with Dee Station and O'Funk'illo. Plaça Mercat.

MUSIC

Algaida. 19.00: Marc de la Linde and Ferran Pizà - viol and theorbo. Casal Pere Capella, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

Inca. 20.00: Nostalgia Night - Fugitivos, Los Naipes and others. Plaça Blanquer. Free.

Lloseta. 22.30: Ksamba Festival - Sarava, Carabassamba Bateria Fogosa and others (Brazilian samba and percussion). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

Paguera. 20.30: Calvia Choir, followed at 21.00 by The Armed Man, A Mass For Peace (various choirs) Auditorium, C. Pins 17.

Palma. 20.30: LGTBI Pride - Ricky Merino, Kika Lorace and others. Plaça Cort. Free.

Palma. 21.00: DeMarco - reggaeton and urban. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-65 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 21.00: Selma Montana & The Show Runners (part of Puig de Sant Pere fiestas). Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Sant Joan. 20.30: Mishima (rock band from Barcelona) and Gahra. Consolació Sanctuary. 18 euros.



Saturday, 29 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 11.00: Mass. 12.00: Classic riders gathering. Plaça Espanya. 13.00: Paellas, sweet pastries and salads contest. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Giant chess. Plaça Espanya. 22.30: Night party - GinTonics Band, IPops and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere. 10.30: Pipers procession. 11.30: Mass. 18.30: "Jewel" races. C. Major. 19.30: Childen's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. At Sagrat. 22.30: Party with Orquestra Galatzó and Orquestra Folux. C. Major.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 11.00: Procession by xaranga group from Plaça Sant Pere. 12.00: Vermouth and DJs. Passeig Marítim. 17.00: Summer market. 19.00: Mass and then flotilla with the image of Sant Pere. 23.00: Night party - Xiriminguet Band, Ves-Hi Tu, Islanders and DJ. Plaça Sant Pere.

Esporles, Sant Pere. 11.00: Procession by pipers. 12.00: Mass and dance of offer. 21.00: Supper in the streets. 24.00: Night party - Hakuna Matata and others.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 10.30: Foam party and water castles for kids. La Veronica. 19.00: Mass. 20.00: Gathering of pipers. Plaça Sant Marcal. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Fang. La Veronica. Followed by night party - Miaulos, Ses Bubotes and others. Sant Marcal showground.

Portopetro, Sant Joan. 17.30: Children's games. Sports area. 22.30: Night party - Islanders and DJ.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere. 11.30: Meeting of fishermen and procession with the Alcudia Band of Music to the church. 12.00: Solemn mass. 19.00: Mass. 19.30: Procession with the image of Sant Pere. Fishermen and the Alcudia Band of Music. Flotilla. 22.30: Concert - Valentin Mendoza. Passeig Marítim. 24.00: FIREWORKS. On the beach by the marina.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Pere. 11.00: Solemn mass. 13.00: Prizes for school drawing contest - "Pollensa Bay". At the yacht club. 18.00-23.00: Sant Pere market. On the pier. 19.30: Procession with the Pollensa giants L'Esbart de Sant Jordi with the Xeremiers Orats. 20.00: Folk dance by Aires de la Cala. 21.00: Charity pa amb oil. 21.30: More folk dance. On the pier.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 23.00: Magic Revival - '70s and '80s disco. DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Mercat.

MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: Inclassic Festival - Majorca Chamber Orchestra; Haydn. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Lloseta. From 10.00: Ksamba Festival - Aainjaa, Ketubara Show and others (Brazilian samba and percussion). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Duo Medina Colomar (flute and piano); French 20th century music. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free.

Palma. 17.00: The Beatles For Children by Flaming Shakers tribute act. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 14 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Teatre Principal choirs - from children's to the main choir. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Khatia Buniatishvili (piano); Dvorak, Rachmaninoff. Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Flaming Shakers Beatles tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 23-25 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Pollensa. 14.00 to 02.00: Dubtown Fest - Mufasa, Island Roots and others. Can Escarrintxo (old football ground). Seven euros.



Sunday, 30 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 11.00: Motorcycle exhibition. C. Son Bosch. 18.00: Andratx Mile. Passeig Son Mas. 20.00: Evening of traditional music and dance. Town hall cloister. 22.00: Concert - Bruno Sotos & Band. Plaça Espanya.

Buger, Sant Pere. 19.30: Gathering of senior citizens at the town hall; mass 20.00; tribute to senior citizens 20.30. 22.30: Ballet Las Vegas, Miguel Gavilan (magician). C. Major. 24.00: FIREWORKS. C. Major.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 18.00: Children's water park. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 18.30: Chess. Plaça Sant Pere. 22.00: Concert - Arta Band of Music. Plaça Sant Pere. 24.00: FIREWORKS. On the beach.

Esporles, Sant Pere. 19.00: Human towers. Placeta Jardinet. 20.00: Concert - Esporles Choir. Casa des Poble. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Bocsifocs d'Esporles, Dimonis Diabolica de Morvedre de Sagunt. From Plaça Ajuntament. 24.00: End of fiestas fire crackers.

Marratxi, Sant Marcal. 11.00: Solemn mass. 12.00: Dance of giants and bigheads. Plaça Església. 20.00: Concert - Marratxi Band of Music. Plaça Església. 24.00: FIREWORKS. La Veronica.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 22.00: Concert - La Decada Prodigiosa. Plaça Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Mancor de la Vall. 20.00: Cap Pela (a cappella) in concert. Plaça Església.

Palma. 20.00: Luis Correa (cello); Bach suites. Monestir de Santa Clara, C. Can Fonollar. Pay as you wish.