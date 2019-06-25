The first summer heatwaves quite commonly occur in late June. 26-06-2015 Pilar Pellicer

Aemet has confirmed what it predicted last week - the arrival of the first summer heatwave. African air will make itself evident from Wednesday at the latest in pushing temperatures up to 40C in parts of the mainland and 35C (and more) in the Balearics. The highest values in Majorca, as would normally be expected, are forecast to be in the interior.

The met agency in fact started putting out yellow alerts for high temperatures yesteday; these were predominantly for the south of the island. Yellow alerts for today in other areas were also raised. Aemet reckons that the high temperatures will persist at least until Sunday, adding that they could well last in some areas into the first week of July.

Aemet weather stations on the island were yesterday showing varying maximums for different days. The Sa Pobla weather station, for example, had a high of 39C for Saturday.