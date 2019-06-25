The stabbing incidents occurred on Saturday morning. 22-06-2019 Michel's

Shares:

Three of the four victims of the stabbing incident in Magalluf in the early hours of Saturday morning have withdrawn their "denuncias" and have not ratified their initial statements.

This has come as some surprise, given that they were attacked with what is now being described as a large knife; they suffered only minor cuts, though. The suspicion is that they have dropped their claims as part of a pact to avoid legal proceedings in a foreign country. All the victims were British, as was their attacker.