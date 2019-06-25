The Coastguard towed the boat to Port Adriano. 24-06-2019 Archive

Yesterday morning, the Coastguard rescued four crew from a boat that was on fire off the south of Majorca.

The fire broke out in the engine room. The crew were able to control the fire, but it flared up again. The Majorca Fire Brigade was alerted at twenty minutes to two, and fire crews from Calvia and Llucmajor went to Port Adriano to put out the fire. The Coastguard had towed the boat to Port Adriano, having picked up the four members of the crew.

There were nine people in all on board the boat. The Coastguard tweeted that everyone was back "safe and sound".