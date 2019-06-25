Celebrations in Palma for Real Mallorca's promotion. 24-06-2019 Jaume Morey

Thousands of Real Mallorca supporters gathered in the centre of Palma on Monday evening to hail the club's players, coaching staff, management and owners and celebrate promotion to the Premier Division.

From half seven until gone eleven, the celebrations moved from the Plaça Cort and the town hall, where players appeared on the balcony, to the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters, where President Armengol greeted players and staff, and then to Plaça Joan Carles I.

Over the course of the evening, many words were spoken, such as those of Arta-born Abdon Prats. Starting out by saying that he didn't have the words to describe the moment, he nevertheless found some and stated that he wanted "no more Second Division in Majorca". Referring to the fiesta period, he added: "It has been the best Sant Joan of our lives. We'll always remember it."

Coach Vicente Moreno, who was met with cries for him to stay at the club, gave his thanks to all those who had backed the club and in particular to the players - they had been "giants". CEO Andy Kohlberg said it was "an historic day" for Real Mallorca. "Our players are incredible and on the most important day of the year they played the best game."