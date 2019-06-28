Palma Fire Brigade rescued the dog. 27-06-2019 Palma Police

The police and fire brigade in Palma went to the rescue of a dog yesterday which was exhausted by the heat. He was on a fourth-floor balcony and the door had been accidentally closed.

The dog spent the whole of the morning in the sun and exposed to the heat. Calls were made to the emergency services, and the dog was taken to a vet, suffering from heatstroke.

A reminder has been issued that it is important to ensure that animals have shade or a cooler place when it is hot. They otherwise run the risk of heatstroke.