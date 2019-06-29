The turtle on Canyamel beach. 28-06-2019 Ajuntament de Capdepera

A loggerhead sea turtle washed up on the beach in Canyamel yesterday. It is a species common to the Mediterranean and classified as vulnerable in the Balearics.

Capdepera town hall, via its rescue service, notified Palma Aquarium of the find. The Aquarium's foundation is responsible for the monitoring and recuperation of turtles in the Balearics. Personnel from the Aquarium went to Canyamel in order to remove the turtle and perform an autopsy.

Turtles are exposed to negative factors such as the ingestion of plastic and potential disease.