Asif Kapadia's "Diego Maradona"; free screening in Palma. 30-06-2019

Monday, 1 July

CINEMA

Palma. Atlantida Film Fest. Runs until 7 July. Various locations. Forty screenings plus streaming. www.atlantidafilmfest.com

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 18.00: Race to La Victoria. From Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. 18.00: Children's whistling and breaking of jars. 18.15: Start of the walk to La Victoria with the Alcudia giants. From Avda. Princeps d'Espanya.22.00: Bunyol doughnuts and Mistela. 22.30: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Tacàritx, followed by rum at 00.30. At the La Victoria Hermitage.

MUSIC

Palma. 22.00: Lava Fizz (dream pop) and Opillions. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.



Tuesday, 2 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 10.00: Firing of rockets at the town hall and procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. 11.30: Arrival of dignitaries at the hermitage in La Victoria, accompanied by the Alcudia Band of Music. 12.00: Mass and the offer of camomile. 12.30: "Jewel" races. 14.00: Paella (tickets from the hermitage between 10.00 and 14.00). 16.30: Ball de bot folk dance with the Alcudia Band of Music; showers of sweets and hazelnuts.



Wednesday, 3 July

FIESTAS

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 19.00: Street basketball. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Hotel Habana Show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 20 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Palma. 22.30: Soledad Vélez (indie singer), Julia Colom (jazz) . Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.



Thursday, 4 July

FIESTAS

Biniali, Sant Cristòfol. 17.00: Water party at the sports centre. 21.00: Pa amb oli and bingo. Plaça Puríssima.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 21.00: Opening address and concert by Coral S'Alzinar. At the church.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 18.00: Holi colours festival for children. Passeig Marítim car park.

MUSIC

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Paula Sanz Alasa and Llucia Barrero Oliver (cellos), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); Prokofiev, Shostakovich and others. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Massa Jazz Quartet. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Giuliano Carmignola (violin) - Vivialdi Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Palma. 21.30: Hotel Habana Show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 20 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Sons de Nit - Ten Fé (UK indie). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20 euros. www.fonart.com

Valldemossa. 20.30: Julia Colom & Toni Vaquer (jazz). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12-15 euros.



Friday, 5 July

FIESTAS

Biniali, Sant Cristòfol. 18.00: Breaking of pots. Plaça Purissima. 23.00: Night party - Cirko, Islanders and others.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 20.00: Procession - Capdepera Band of Music, cornets and drums. From the church, followed by children's entertainment. 22.30: Night party with Chills, Fallen Heroes and others.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 19.00: Family treasure hunt from the sports centre. 21.30: Pa amb oli. Plaça Sant Pere.

Puerto Pollensa, Virgen del Carmen. (Details to follow.)

MUSIC

Binissalem. 21.00: Donizetti opera - Elisir d'amore. Vins Nadal. www.ticketib.com

Palma. 19.30 / 22.45: Hotel Habana Show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 20 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Baroque Orchestra of Seville, University of the Balearic Islands Choir - Bach Cantata BMV 147. At the Cathedral. Free with invitation to be collected from CaixaForum, C. Unió, by Wednesday.



Saturday, 6 July

CINEMA

Palma. 22.00: Atlantida Film Fest - "Diego Maradona", documentary film by Asif Kapadia. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

FIESTAS

Biniali, Sant Cristòfol. 18.00: Children's entertainment with Uapidubi. Plaça Puríssima. 22.00: Playback competition and music from the Orquestra Oasis. Plaça Puríssima.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 21.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Solera Gabellina. Passeign Marítim from Na Ferradura. 23.00: Night party with Anegats, Glasford & The Providence and others.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 19.30: Giants and bigheads from across Majorca. From Sa Torre beach. 21.30: Batucada. Passeig Marítim. 22.00: Party - Orquestra Galatzó, Bon Ball. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30 / 22.45: Hotel Habana Show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 20 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Donizetti opera - Elisir d'amore. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. www.ticketib.com



Sunday, 7 July

FIESTAS

Biniali, Sant Cristòfol. 12.00: Blessings and concentration of lorries. 18.00: Painting the streets. 20.00: Line dance. Plaça Sant Cristófol.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Gathering of ten batucada groups. Procession from Na Ferradura along the Passeig Marítim. 22.00: Jazz concert - Jazz Pol Omedes. Torre Cega Gardens.

Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Pere. 20.00: Children's party. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 21.30: Ball de bot. Plaça Sant Pere.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Hotel Habana Show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 20 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Donizetti opera - Elisir d'amore. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. www.ticketib.com

Sa Calobra. 17.30: Capella Mallorquina, Johannes Palaschko Quintet. Torrent de Pareis. Free.