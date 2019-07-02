Ken Loach to receive award. 01-07-2019

Legendary British director Ken Loach will this week receive the Master of Cinema award for lifetime achievement at the ninth Atlàntida Film Fest here in Palma which opened last night with the screening of his famous film Kes.

The festival will be officially opened today by Spain’s Queen Letizia.

The festival runs until Sunday July 7 with screenings, conferences and concerts set in seven spaces in Palma: Es Baluard, CineCiutat, Bellver Castle, Ses Voltes, Ca n'Oleo, Can Balaguer and Antiga Presó.