Couple of the fall. 04-07-2019

Shares:

The young 25-year-old man who suffered serious injuries when he was in a rock fall in Cala Vinyes which claimed the life of his 24-year-old girlfriend, has been identified as Adelardo Contador, the cousin of the world famous former cyclist, Alberto Contador.

The couple were sitting on a rock watching sundown at midnight on Monday when the rock suddenly gave way, crushing them both.

The accident has shocked the two small towns from which the victims come from on the mainland, Yecla and Barcarrota respectively.

The 25-year-old, whose legs were crushed under the rock, said to have weighed half a ton, managed to pull his mobile out of his trouser pocket and call the emergency services before passing out.

Fire fighters had to use special hydraulic equipment to free both victims from under the rock and the area of the accident has been cordoned off.

The victim’s cousin, Alberto Contador, is one of the most successful riders of his era, winning the Tour de France twice (2007, 2009), the Giro d’Italia twice (2008, 2015), and the Vuelta a España three times (2008, 2012, 2014).