Saturday's weather forecast
Today is going to be a hot and humid day.
There will be some clouds and high temperatures expected of 34ºC in Inca.
Tomorrow more clouds but still hot and next week temperatures will be going down.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Sa Pobla.................................. 34.1 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................ 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres.................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 18.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university........................ 19.8 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 21.1 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............... 21.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom.................................................... 29 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport.................................................. 25 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 22 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon.............................................. 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Formentera................................................... 41 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport.................................................. 37 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 37 (km/h)
Portocolom.................................................... 36 (km/h)