Weather forecast in Majorca. 06-07-2019

Shares:

Today is going to be a hot and humid day.

There will be some clouds and high temperatures expected of 34ºC in Inca.

Tomorrow more clouds but still hot and next week temperatures will be going down.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 34.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................ 32.4 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres.................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 16.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 19.8 degrees Centigrade

Arta.......................................... 21.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............... 21.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom.................................................... 29 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport.................................................. 25 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................. 22 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon.............................................. 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Formentera................................................... 41 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport.................................................. 37 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................. 37 (km/h)

Portocolom.................................................... 36 (km/h)