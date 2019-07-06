International police presented. 05-07-2019

Members from the Italian, French and German police forces have been deployed to Majorca to help local police forces in key resorts during the peak summer season.

The foreign police teams have been operating on the island since July 1 and will remain on the island until the end of September, when the annual summer security operation is scheduled to draw to a close. The acting central government delegate to the Balearics, Ramon Morey, presided over the presentation which was held aboard the Guardia Civil rapid reaction patrol ship Rio Segura in the Port of Palma yesterday.

Morey explained that the annual deployment of foreign police liaison officers helps bolster security during the summer.

“It helps us to ensure that Majorca a continues to be a safe destination while also enables the local police forces to respond better to incidents involving foreign holidaymakers who may have language issues."

The Italian police are operating in Calvia, the French in Soller and the Germans with the Guardia Civil in Can Picafort and Cala Ratjada.