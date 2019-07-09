National Police at the scene. 09-07-2019

The National Police are investigating the death of 24-year-old Swedish holiday maker who died after falling from a fifth floor balcony at a building in calle Trafalgar in Coll d’en Rebassa at 6am yesterday morning.

According to investigators, the young man had rented an apartment in the street with a group of friends.

Sources close to the investigation, which was ongoing yesterday with the street closed off to traffic, have said that the group had been drinking heavily and the fall appears to be an accident.

It also appears that the rest of the group were unaware of what had happened until the police, having been alerted by neighbours, reached the scene.