Scene where the body was found. 09-07-2019

The body found in bushes on the roundabout near the abandoned Son Dureta Hospital has been confirmed to that of an 82-year-old Palma resident who was reported missing last Saturday.

The body was spotted by a driver yesterday morning and he reported the sighting to the police.

Manuel Moll Bellver disappeared on 6 July, according to the Guardia Civil.

The family was informed yesterday and later confirmed the identity of the body.

Police sources said that remains unclear how long the body had been amongst the bushes but all the question’s, such as the cause of death, should be answered today when the autopsy is expected to be carried out.

Police social welfare officers were assisting the family yesterday and foul play has been ruled out.