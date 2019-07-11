Sa Foradada cove. 02-08-2018 R.L.

A 30-year-climber fell to his death near the famous look out point at sa Foradada in Deya late on Tuesday night.

According to the emergency services, the victim was canyoning with a group of friends in the Torrent de ses Olives waterway in the area which is extremely popular for watching the sun set during the summer.

The accident happened late on Tuesday when the victim was carrying out his last abseil down the rocks.

For reasons which have yet to be confirmed, but something gave way or he slipped and the 30-year-old plummeted 50 metres to his death.

Mountain rescue

The emergency services were alerted at 20.26 and a special mountain rescue team from the Majorcan fire services was deployed to the scene with support from the Guardia Civil and the Deya Local Police force.

Sadly, there was nothing medics could have done top have saved the young man’s life and he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours.

The body, was not removed until 1.46.

Emergency services said that the rescue operation was complicated due to the terrain, but medical teams managed to reach the victim extremely quickly.

Yesterday, mountain rescue teams were inspecting the scene of the accident as part of the investigation into exactly was happened.