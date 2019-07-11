The weather forecast
Today the weather is expected to be sunny and with summer temperatures between 31ºC - 34ºC.
Tomorrow it be another sunny and warm day.
During the weekend we will be seeing clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers on Sunday.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Palma, university...................... 34.5 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............. 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............ 17.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 26 (km/h)
Es Mercadal....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami.......................................... 19 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon.................................................. 18 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, airport..................................................... 35 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 33 (km/h)
Portocolom......................................................... 33 (km/h)
Es Mercadal......................................................... 33 (km/h)
Palma, port.......................................................... 32 (km/h)