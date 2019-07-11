Today's forecast 11-07-2019

Today the weather is expected to be sunny and with summer temperatures between 31ºC - 34ºC.

Tomorrow it be another sunny and warm day.

During the weekend we will be seeing clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers on Sunday.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Palma, university...................... 34.5 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 34.2 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............. 32.8 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 32.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............ 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 26 (km/h)

Es Mercadal....................................................... 23 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami.......................................... 19 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon.................................................. 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport..................................................... 35 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 33 (km/h)

Portocolom......................................................... 33 (km/h)

Es Mercadal......................................................... 33 (km/h)

Palma, port.......................................................... 32 (km/h)