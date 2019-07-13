Damage to the ship. 12-07-2019

Yesterday morning at quarter to eight, the Baleària ferry Jaume III had to make change to its berthing point at the port in Alcudia.

During the manoeuvre it struck another ferry, the Trasmediterránea Alcantara. The point of impact was well above the waterline. Both ships remained where they were. The Harbourmaster had to inspect the damage.

Cancelled

The Alcantara should have left port at eight o’clock. It was finally able to go at midday. The Jaume III’s journey was cancelled, and passengers were allocated to another ship.

No one was injured because of the incident. There were no passengers on board the Jaume III at the time.