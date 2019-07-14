The sandcastle being demolished. 12-07-2019 miquel a. cañellas

The Palma city council sent the bulldozers in to demolish five giant sandcastles which had been built on the beach in the Playa de Palma.

The sandcastles were removed for hygiene reasons, according to the council.

They are usually built at the start of the summer then maintained throughout the season with donations being collected from beach-goers.

But it all came down with the demolition order being issued by police.