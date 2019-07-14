Procession of the Virgin statue. 17-07-2011 M. NADAL

Today our summer weather continues however there is a possibility of an occasional summer shower. Temperatures will drop slightly.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Aidastella and Wind Surf who dock in Palma this morning.

Today the Fiestas of Sant Cristòfol come to an end with the traditional blessing and the Virgen del Carmen fiestas continue.

