Rafa Nadal on his yacht Beethoven. 26-09-2017 R.D.

Rafa Nadal, who is on holiday in Sardinia after his Wimbledon exit, is selling his 23 metre yacht, Beethoven.

The French Open champion, who will be getting married later this year, is believed to have ordered an even bigger yacht to replace his power boat.

The tennis star has made great use of Beethoven cruising off the islands on numerous occasions.