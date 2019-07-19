Xisca Perello with her girlfriends. 19-07-2019 R.D.

Rafa Nadal's bride-to-be, Maria Francisca Perello, caught a flight to Malaga this week with a group of friends prompting speculation that she was going on her hen night ahead of the big event set to take place this summer.

The French Open star is in Sardania with a group of friends after his exit from Wimbledon last Friday.

Speculation is that the wedding could take place in August with stars from across the globe attending.