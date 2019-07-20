Guardia Civil with a suspect. 19-07-2019

Two German male tourists who have been held on remand for suspected group rape have appeared in court. One of the two told the court that he had met the victim, an 18-year-old German girl, at a Cala Ratjada club and that they had consensual sex at his hotel. The second suspect said that he had been chatting with another girl on WhatsApp and had much later gone to the hotel room where the alleged gang rape occurred.

Having heard these versions, the prosecutor requested that the two be kept on remand. The judge agreed. Their statements to the court were the first they had made about what happened on the fourth of this month.

The Guardia Civil are currently studying hotel security camera footage and the content of phones belonging to four men in all. The victim has said that she met the four at a club and had gone back to the hotel. She has denied having consented to sex and has explained that two of the four held her down while another penetrated her.

Four men were stopped at Son Sant Joan Airport, and a fifth - the brother of one of those detained - was later also arrested.

Medical examination of the victim confirmed that she had suffered injuries to the neck, arms and genitals. Her statement is considered to be very sound, while her injuries are consistent with having been subjected to sexual attack.