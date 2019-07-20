The Weather in Majorca
Today's will be a "hot" day with temperatures around 36º and low 20º.
Clear and sunny skies.
Tomorrow the weather continues to be the same and will get warmer along the week.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Palma’s airport......................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 31.7 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem.................................31.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 17.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 30 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 23 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 45 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 42 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 37 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 33 (km/h)