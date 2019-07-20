Today's weather forecast. 20-07-2019

Today's will be a "hot" day with temperatures around 36º and low 20º.

Clear and sunny skies.

Tomorrow the weather continues to be the same and will get warmer along the week.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Palma’s airport......................... 32.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 31.7 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem.................................31.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.9 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 19.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 19.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 30 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 23 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 45 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 42 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 37 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 33 (km/h)