The victim being checked in an ambulance. 20-07-2019

In Magalluf on Friday morning, the Guardia Civil arrested a British tourist suspected of rape.

The Guardia report that the tourist had met a female tourist, also British, a few days before. Around five o'clock on Friday, the pair decided to go somewhere quiet in order to "become closer". For the female, this did not mean full sex.

They initially went to her hotel, but reception prevented the male tourist from entering. They instead went to his hotel near Punta Ballena where, she alleges, she was raped. Minutes after receiving advice of the attack, the Guardia Civil apprehended the male tourist. A description of him - he was wearing a distinctive pink Hawaiian shirt - facilitated the speedy detention.

An emergency service ambulance went to the hotel, and the female tourist was then taken to hospital for examination.