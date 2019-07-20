Weather
Majorca on heat alert
Majorca is on full scale heat alert today with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Centigrade being forecast.
Here are some tips to keep cool:
· Wear light-weight, and breathable fabrics like linen or cotton over synthetics.
· Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Tip: try freezing a bottle of water that can thaw into the perfect ice-cold beverage.
· Plan outdoor exercise for cooler times of the day like early morning or late evening. If that’s not possible consider scaling down the length or intensity of your outdoor exercise.
· Run through the sprinkler!
· Keep your core temperature down by eating smaller meals and choosing cooling foods like cucumbers, salads, vegetables and fruits.
· Love spicy foods? You might be surprised to learn that spicy foods can also help cool your body down.
· Embrace the shade!
· Take advantage of opportunities to keep cool in the community like public pools, splash pads and beaches.
· Umbrellas are great for more than just rain.
· Consider using one the next time you go for a summer stroll. It’ll help protect you from the heat and the sun’s UV rays.
· Have a good old-fashioned water fight with friends or family!
· Avoid drinking sugary or caffeinated beverages.
· Plan breaks from the heat. If it gets too hot out, plan an indoor activity like visiting a museum, community centre or shopping mall to cool down.