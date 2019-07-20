Heatwave in Majorca. 26-06-2019 David Arquimbau Sintes - eot - E

Shares:

Majorca is on full scale heat alert today with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Centigrade being forecast.

Here are some tips to keep cool:

· Wear light-weight, and breathable fabrics like linen or cotton over synthetics.

· Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Tip: try freezing a bottle of water that can thaw into the perfect ice-cold beverage.

· Plan outdoor exercise for cooler times of the day like early morning or late evening. If that’s not possible consider scaling down the length or intensity of your outdoor exercise.

· Run through the sprinkler!

· Keep your core temperature down by eating smaller meals and choosing cooling foods like cucumbers, salads, vegetables and fruits.

· Love spicy foods? You might be surprised to learn that spicy foods can also help cool your body down.

· Embrace the shade!

· Take advantage of opportunities to keep cool in the community like public pools, splash pads and beaches.

· Umbrellas are great for more than just rain.

· Consider using one the next time you go for a summer stroll. It’ll help protect you from the heat and the sun’s UV rays.

· Have a good old-fashioned water fight with friends or family!

· Avoid drinking sugary or caffeinated beverages.

· Plan breaks from the heat. If it gets too hot out, plan an indoor activity like visiting a museum, community centre or shopping mall to cool down.



