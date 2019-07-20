Police at the scene. 20-07-2019

Shares:

A 67-year-old man was knocked down and killed by a taxi in Palma on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 5.20 when the man was pushing a trolley of items along the Calle del Ter by the Makro bridge. He was on his way to the Son Fuster market. The taxi-driver tested negative for alcohol.

Palma police are in charge of the investigation, indications suggesting that there was a lack of visibility along the stretch of road.