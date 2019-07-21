Gregory Porter in Port Adriano. 20-07-2019

Today hot summer temperatures continues.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Europa 2, which dock in Palma this morning.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 10.00-20.00: Beach volleyball tournament. Continues from Saturday.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Mass and tribute to senior citizens 80 years and older. 19.00: Melon eating contest. Sa Plaça. 21.00: Benefit concerts - Marga Pocovi, Biel Tous, Big Algaidarts Band; ice-cream, ensaimada or pastry, raffle. Six euros. Tickets in advance from the town hall and various outlets. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 09.30: Binissalem Mile. Passeig Born. 19.30: Juggler Atiro Fijo. Plaça Església. 20.00: Benefit gala - various dance styles, market and raffles. Municipal theatre. 20.30: Charity fashion parade. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Water fight for all the family. C. Major. 22.00: Concert - Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity - circus with Trencaclosques. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 22.00: Night of tributes. Plaça Mallorca.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 18.00: Raising of the banner and bell-ringing. Plaça Església; followed by procession by pipers and bigheads. 19.00: Opening addresses. Plaça Farinera. 21.30: Trivial Pursuit contest. Plaça Església.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 10.30: Departure of the demon and pipers. Casa de la Vila. 11.30: Solemn mass. 19.00: Children's circus activity. Caparrot de Ca n'Oms. 22.00: Ball de bot, followed by fireworks. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Manafoc. At the beach. 23.45: FIREWORKS.

Sa Coma. 21.00: Dance show - "4Ever, The Music in My Life", Free Soul Dance Center. Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Pipers procession. To Plaça Major. 19.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Major. 20.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music; selections from musicals. Sant Antoni Church. Pay as you wish.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Mass and flotilla with the image. At and from the yacht club. 21.30: Havaneres songs. Avda. Miramar.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 17.30: Inflatables, soapy and water games for children. Sports ground. 22.00: Concert - "Gal-làctic" (themes from films like Star Wars); Santanyi Band of Music. Plaça Major.

Son Serra de Marina. 10.00: Sandcastle competition for children. 18.30: Painting the street. In front of the church. 20.30: Solemn mass, Santa Margalida Choir, opening address, concert by Santa Margalida Band of Music. Church and church square.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 18.00: Mass in honour of senior citizens over 80, followed by folk dance and music. Church and Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 19.00: Children and family party. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 20.30: Rehearsal of goigs (songs) for La Beata. Rectoria Vella. 22.00: Havaneres songs. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Inca. 21.00: Inca Jazz - Muriel Grossmann (sax). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Port Adriano. 21.30: Gregory Porter - leading US jazz singer. From 35.50 euros. www.portadriano.com