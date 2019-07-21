Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
2019-07-21 06:50:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Highs of up to 35C today in certain coastal municipalities. Light northerly breezes moving south-easterly in the afternoon and remaining predominantly south-easterly on Monday before shifting mainly north-easterly for the rest of the week.
Peak highs of 36C expected on Tuesday.
Rain forecast for the week until Friday: zero. Cloud forecast for the week: minimal.
Sunday, 21 July
31C Alcudia
33C Andratx
35C Deya
35C Palma
34C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
32C Santanyi
Monday, 22 July
32C Alcudia
33C Andratx
33C Deya
35C Palma
35C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
33C Santanyi
(Weather data from Aemet; Sunday 6am.)