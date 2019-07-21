Remaining hot in Majorca. 21-07-2019 Daniel Espinosa

Shares:

Highs of up to 35C today in certain coastal municipalities. Light northerly breezes moving south-easterly in the afternoon and remaining predominantly south-easterly on Monday before shifting mainly north-easterly for the rest of the week.

Peak highs of 36C expected on Tuesday.

Rain forecast for the week until Friday: zero. Cloud forecast for the week: minimal.

Sunday, 21 July

31C Alcudia

33C Andratx

35C Deya

35C Palma

34C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

32C Santanyi



Monday, 22 July

32C Alcudia

33C Andratx

33C Deya

35C Palma

35C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

33C Santanyi

(Weather data from Aemet; Sunday 6am.)