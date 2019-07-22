Photo of the girl. 21-07-2019

Police have launched an investigation after a 19 year old woman died after a concert in Palma.

Police believe that she had taken an ecstasy tablet and went into shock and died at a Barcelona hospital over the weekend.

Her family told local newspapers this morning that they hoped that the person who sold her the drug would pay heavily.

Police discovered half a tablet of ecstasy in the victim´s handbag.

She was rushed to Palma´s Son Espasses hospital after the incident but doctors felt that as her condition was so serious she needed specialised care at a Barcelona hospital.