The National Police in Playa de Palma are investigating two cases of sexual violence against tourists which occurred over Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old female tourist reported an alleged rape on the beach. She was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital for examination. Another female tourist was taken to the same hospital. This followed an assault at her hotel, which she left and found a National Police patrol. The police are investigating his case, even though the victim did not wish to file an official "denuncia".