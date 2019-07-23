Fire in Sa Pobla on Tuesday. 23-07-2019 R. Gelabert

A fire in Ses Jonqueres Veres, Sa Pobla, was declared at around quarter past three on Tuesday afternoon. It was initially given a Level One risk rating, meaning a potential threat to property, but was then downgraded to Level Zero.

Ibanat, the environment ministry's agency, reported that the fire was extinguished at 17.40, 1.95 hectares of mostly reed having been affected.

The temperature in Sa Pobla in the early afternoon was peaking at 36.9C.