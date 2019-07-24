Mulassa (mule) at Sant Jaume fiestas in Manacor. 24-07-2018 A. BASSA

Shares:

Temperatures remain high today with 36º and low 22. Clear skies expected.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Seabourn Encore, Silver Shadow and MSC Divina, which dock in Palma this morning.

Don't forget, our print edition is available across the island with plenty of features to make your holiday extra special.

Today What's On

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Open doors to Pollentia excavations; guided tour. 21.00: Open-air supper and bingo. Four euros; tickets by 22 July from the auditorium or the town hall office in the port.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Art and artisan market. C. Rei. 19.30: Cossiers dance the quadrat. 23.30: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, Madona. Les Escoles. 01.00: FIREWORKS. Les Escoles car park.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Multi-adventure activity for children. Plaça Església. 19.30: Procession by the Binissalem Band of Music. From Can Gelabert to Plaça Església. 21.30: Alcohol-free cocktails for 12 to 17 year olds. Plaça Església. 22.00: Night party - Aire, Maria'n'Ganxa. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 20.30: Bar crawl with xaranga band - dress in Roman gear. 23.30: Karaoke contest. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 20.00: Inca Dance 2019. Plaça Mallorca. 20.00: Speed Bop Quintet. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Pipers, giants, human towers, Manacor "mulassa" (mule), Manacor Band of Music, the horses of Sant Jaume. Grand parade from Plaça Sant Jaume. 21.30: Horse race. Via Verde. 22.30: Night party - Toniaina, Ses Bubotes. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Dance with Orquestra Piscis and Los Folux. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 17.30: Demons, bigheads, pipers procession along the streets. 21.30: Horse procession through the streets. 22.00: Horse tricks and show. Car park in front of Bar Sa Picada on the ring road. 24.00: Night party - The Wateques and DJs. Sports ground.

Son Serra de Marina. 18.30: Traditional games; "jewel" races. Plaça Església. 21.30: Night walk (five kilometres); 22.00: Night run (five kilometres). From Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Family circus workshop. Plaça Cartoixa. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Pública.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 19.00: Musical entertainment with Trencaclosques. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 22.00: Night of comedy. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.

Valldemossa. 21.00. Jaime Anglada in concert. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 18 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Flamenc Andalús - authentic flamenco plus sampling of Majorcan products and wine. Teatre Sans, C. San Sanç 5. 27 euros.