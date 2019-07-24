General view of Porto Cristo. 21-10-2006 ULTIMA HORA

The Més mayor of Manacor having floated the idea of a referendum for residents of Porto Cristo to decide if they want "independence" from the town hall, local people have been having their say.

One doesn't believe that it is feasible, but accepts there is some strong feeling in favour. This is due to lack of investment in Porto Cristo.

Another wishes to not be dependent on Manacor for necessary infrastructure, and a third says that it is a nuisance having to go to Manacor for everything of an administrative nature.

This view is echoed by a fourth resident, while a fifth is in favour of independence because there is a general sense of Porto Cristo having been abandoned.