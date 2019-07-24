Fire crew at the blaze in Arenal. 24-07-2019

The Palma and Majorca Fire Brigades attended a fire in the Llucmajor part of Arenal on Wednesday morning.

The fire was on a first floor opposite the Kilimanjaro Hotel on the Calle Gran i General Consell; it broke out just after seven o'clock. One person is reported to have been seriously hurt. Four others have received treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire was swiftly brought under control.