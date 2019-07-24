Authorities at the office in Punta Ballena. 23-07-2019 [[[[[[[ ]]]]]]]

Shares:

The Guardia Civil, the Spanish paramilitary police force, have established an office in the infamous "strip" in Magalluf.

It will be open 24 hours a day and should help reduce the number of incidents in Calle Punta Ballena, which has been dubbed one of the most dangerous streets in Spain. The move has been welcomed by the local business community amd tourists. Government sources said that it would give the police force a permanent presence in the area.

The Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez, said that he hoped that the new office would help with their crackdown on "excesses" in the tourist resorts. For many years the business community have bene calling for more Guardia Civil to be sent to the resort after a string of violent incidents.

One local resident said "As soon as those who want to cause trouble see the Guardia Civil, they calm down...".

Tourism leaders have revealed that in June alone, 150 people were ejected from their hotels in Magalluf. This number is only ten short of the 160 tourists who were expelled throughout the entire summer of 2018.

The Palmanova-Magaluf hotel association says it will continue to take a "zero tolerance" approach to "uncivic behaviour" but is concerned that the lowering of prices in Majorca is attracting the wrong sort of tourists, more likely to get involved in drunken antic