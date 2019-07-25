Son Espases hosptial. 24-07-2019

A fire broke out in the psychiatric wing at Son Espases Hospital yesterday morning.

Shortly before seven o’clock, 28 patients had to be evacuated when a mattress in one of the rooms caught fire. The patients were taken to the Son Espases courtyard while the Palma Fire Brigade dealt with the incident and carried out checks.

No patients or staff were affected by the fire. Patients were able to return to their rooms later yesterday morning.