Actor Orlando Bloom 25-11-2015 WILL OLIVER - STR - EFE - EPA

Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry are on holiday on the island, cruising aboard the luxury yacht, Rising Sun.

Bloom, was seen splashing out off the coast of La Calobra. The couple are on holiday with a group of friends.

They are believed to have started their Majorcan holiday on Monday. A warm Majorcan welcome to the happy couple.