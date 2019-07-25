Another hot day on the island. Drink plenty of fluids. 30-06-2019 DANIEL ESPINOSA

Shares:

Majorca is on a full blown heat alert after the Palma Met Office said that temperatures could pass the 40 degree Centigade mark.

The Met Office warned those most at risk, the young and the elderly, to take the necessary precautions.

But the local Met Office didn't go as far as their colleagues in Britain.

According to Sky New, Britons have been told not to travel after temperatures were forecast to reach 37 degrees.