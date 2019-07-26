Celebrities
Orlando Bloom asks for help
2019-07-26 09:46:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, who is currently on holiday in Majorca with his girlfriend Katy Perry, asked his fans to help translate a plaque in Catalan on the Sierra de Tramuntana.
the best view comes after the hardest climb... if anyone can translate the last photo pls leave in the comments I’d love to know what it says????
Bloom will be sailing to Ibiza next on the luxury yacht Raising Sun.