Former King and Queen Spain in Majorca. 26-07-2019

Xisca Perelló, the fiancée of the Majorcan tennis player, has received Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. During the visit the former king and the Queen Mother learned in depth about the work that is carried out at the academy.

After touring the facilities, they enjoyed a snack in the cafeteria. Perelló and Nadal are due to get married after the US Open in September.