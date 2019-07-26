Royal family
Former King of Spain and Queen Mother visit Rafa Nadal Academy
2019-07-26 15:05:00 Manacor By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Xisca Perelló, the fiancée of the Majorcan tennis player, has received Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. During the visit the former king and the Queen Mother learned in depth about the work that is carried out at the academy.
After touring the facilities, they enjoyed a snack in the cafeteria. Perelló and Nadal are due to get married after the US Open in September.